Mrs. Alvin Poarch Crowder, affectionately known to family and friends as "Venes," 66, of 8238 Theodore Lane, Stony Creek, VA, entered into eternal rest on Friday night, July 26, 2019, at the residence of Rudolph and Gail Shands, of Stony Creek, VA.
She was a native of Sussex County, VA, and the daughter of Daisy Poarch, and the late Watsey Alvin Poarch, better known as "Tee."
Alvin was a 1972 graduate of Central High School, now known as Sussex Central High School, and a 1976 graduate of Norfolk State University.
At an early age, she confessed Christ and became a member of the Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, VA. She spread God's love everywhere she went through her kind and loving spirit. She treated all people the same, no matter their background, and urged everyone else to do the same.
Alvin worked faithfully and tirelessly at Southside Regional Medical Center as a Patient Care Technician for 43 years. She went above and beyond the call of duty, often putting others before herself. Her thoughtful and caring temperament embraced each patient. Her love for people and her spirit of giving sheltered her family and comforted her patients. Patients and their families praised her care. She presents herself approved to God, a worker who does not need to be ashamed.
She leaves to cherish fond memories: a husband of 36 years, Ronnie Crowder of Stony Creek, VA; two daughters, Crystal Haynes (Nathaniel) of Ashburn, VA, and April Crowder of Prince George, VA; mother, Daisy Poarch of Stony Creek, VA; four sisters, Barbara Jackson and Joyce Poarch, both of Petersburg, VA, Gail Shands (Rudolph) of Stony Creek, VA, and Deborah Day of Carson, VA; two brothers, Andre Poarch of Stony Creek, VA, and Darry Poarch of Lithonia, GA; sister-in-law, Vickie Crowder of Petersburg, VA; brothers-in-law, Michael Crowder (Jennifer) of Richmond, VA, and Kim Crowder of Philadelphia, PA; aunts, Eurgentine Taylor, Zenobia Harvell (James), Ellen Robinson, Blanche Smith, Katherine Massenburg, Virginia Poarch, Ann Poarch, Nellie Poarch, Minister Ethel Poarch; uncle, Franklin Poarch (Dorothy); and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends, too numerous to name.
Public viewing for Alvin will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019, noon-8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Stony Creek, VA. Homegoing service for Alvin will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr, Pastor, Rev. David L. Banks, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA.
The family will receive friends at the residence of Rudolph and Gail Shands, 12267 Flowers Rd., Stony Creek, VA, and will assemble there at 10 a.m. on the morning of the service for the procession.
The family would like to thank Ms. Joyce Lynch, Erica Robinson, and Tay'Lore Moore of Hospice of Virginia for the excellent care given to our loved one and our family.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of Jones Funeral Home, 13013 Park Avenue, Stony Creek, VA, (434)246-3171.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 30 to July 31, 2019