Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AMANDA AHERN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AMANDA LYNN AHERN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AMANDA LYNN AHERN Obituary
Amanda Lynn Ahern of Matoaca, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by grandfather, Donald R. Evans, Sr., Oakland, Maryland; father, Kenny R. Ahern, Winchester, Virginia; beloved sister, Dana M. (Ahern) Hawkins, Matoaca, Virginia; and cousin, Devin S. Harvey, Farmington, West Virginia. She was a 2003 graduate of Matoaca High School.
Amanda is survived by her mother, Deborah A. (Evans) Smith and step father, Tim Smith, Matoaca, Virginia; brother, Brandon D. Ridout, Matoaca, Virginia; step sister, Sandy (Smith) Lambert & husband Jack, McKenney, Virginia; step brother, Timmy Smith, Matoaca, Virginia; son, Damon K. Ahern; daughters, Kendra N. Rhodes and Kaylee N. Rhodes, all of Matoaca, Virginia, grandmother, Marjorie M. (Evans) DiClementi, Oakland, Maryland; grandparents, Donald Ahern Sr., & Donna J. Ahern, Oakland, Maryland; former step-father, Ricky D. Ridout, Matoaca, Virginia; aunts and uncles, Donald R. Evans, Jr. & wife Jill, Accident, Maryland, Theresa M. (Evans) Niner & husband Richard, Yorktown, Virginia, Brenda L. (Evans) Kerns & husband Robert, Mannington, West Virginia, Jay A. Harvey & wife Vicky, Kitzmiller, Maryland, William "Bo" Butler, Oakland, Maryland, Donald Ahern, Jr., Oakland, Maryland, Rick Ahern and wife Cindy, Oakland, Maryland, George Ahern & wife Becky, Oakland, Maryland, and Jane Lucas & husband Terry, Kitzmiller, Maryland; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Amanda was a very strong, loving compassionate person who had the sweetest soul and was always there for her friends and family.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow in East Matoaca Cemetery, Matoaca, Virginia. The family will receive friends Friday, July 5, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 3 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now