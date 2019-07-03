|
Amanda Lynn Ahern of Matoaca, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by grandfather, Donald R. Evans, Sr., Oakland, Maryland; father, Kenny R. Ahern, Winchester, Virginia; beloved sister, Dana M. (Ahern) Hawkins, Matoaca, Virginia; and cousin, Devin S. Harvey, Farmington, West Virginia. She was a 2003 graduate of Matoaca High School.
Amanda is survived by her mother, Deborah A. (Evans) Smith and step father, Tim Smith, Matoaca, Virginia; brother, Brandon D. Ridout, Matoaca, Virginia; step sister, Sandy (Smith) Lambert & husband Jack, McKenney, Virginia; step brother, Timmy Smith, Matoaca, Virginia; son, Damon K. Ahern; daughters, Kendra N. Rhodes and Kaylee N. Rhodes, all of Matoaca, Virginia, grandmother, Marjorie M. (Evans) DiClementi, Oakland, Maryland; grandparents, Donald Ahern Sr., & Donna J. Ahern, Oakland, Maryland; former step-father, Ricky D. Ridout, Matoaca, Virginia; aunts and uncles, Donald R. Evans, Jr. & wife Jill, Accident, Maryland, Theresa M. (Evans) Niner & husband Richard, Yorktown, Virginia, Brenda L. (Evans) Kerns & husband Robert, Mannington, West Virginia, Jay A. Harvey & wife Vicky, Kitzmiller, Maryland, William "Bo" Butler, Oakland, Maryland, Donald Ahern, Jr., Oakland, Maryland, Rick Ahern and wife Cindy, Oakland, Maryland, George Ahern & wife Becky, Oakland, Maryland, and Jane Lucas & husband Terry, Kitzmiller, Maryland; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Amanda was a very strong, loving compassionate person who had the sweetest soul and was always there for her friends and family.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow in East Matoaca Cemetery, Matoaca, Virginia. The family will receive friends Friday, July 5, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 3 to July 4, 2019