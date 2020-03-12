|
Mr. Amos Fleming, 81, transitioned from this life to his heavenly home, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center with his daughter at his bedside. He was the seventh of thirteen children born to the late Brucie Mary Moore and George Allen Fleming on August 13, 1938. Amos had many nicknames like: "Floyd, Slim and Rat," but he was affectionately known as "Pop, Daddy, and Grandpa Amos." He received the Lord at an early age and would often say, "I Love God;" "I don't know why He loves me so much."
He was a hard worker that didn't stop until he was physically unable to continue. He believed in working for everything. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked as a Chauffeur for Baltimore Yellow Cab, and as an Orderly at Greensville Memorial Hospital where he was recognized as an Employee of the month. Amos, retired from Georgia Pacific and the Emporia Country Club.
Amos had a genuine love for life, people, and the outdoors. He was generally happy and loved to laugh and have fun. He was generous in giving with no expectation of receiving anything in return. His favorite past times were playing the lottery, card and board games, watching westerns, sports and exercising. He would make it a point to ride his bike at least 6 miles a day. He always wanted to stay physically fit. As a sports fan; he was committed to all things Baltimore. He liked the Colts, Ravens and Orioles. Back in the day he also enjoyed watching WWF wrestling. As children we remember him taking us to attend live matches at the Coliseums in Richmond and Norfolk. Amos was a talker that never met a stranger. He told stories of his youth with passion as he would act them out. Even when it meant he would have to get on the floor to demonstrate.
When Amos was coming to the end of his life's journey; his voice and speech became faint, his eyes became dim and his legs would no longer support his body weight. Amos would just sit quietly and listen. He was courteous and never complained. If you'd ask him how he was doing; he would always say, "I'm alright." So today, we totally agree that "He's Alright." He is safe and secured in the arms of Jesus; the one that "Truly Loved" him so much. He earned his wings and now has the freedom to take flight.
Amos was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Annie E. Givens; two sisters; Helen Marshall and Frances Parks; and four brothers, Roosevelt, Nathaniel, Avon and James Rudolph Fleming.
Amos leaves to cherish his memories: his daughter, Michele Brown (Ricky) of Dinwiddie, VA; and three sons, devoted Michael Fleming (Lesha) of Jarratt, VA, David Williams (Beverly) of San Leandro, CA, and Clarence Williams of Jarratt, VA. Amos is also survived by two brothers; Frank Fleming and George Fleming, both of Maryland; four sisters; Emily Jones of North Carolina, Ola Jones, Jeanell Johnson and Rhonda Billingsley, all of Maryland; fourteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery.
