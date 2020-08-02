I never thought that at this age I’d have to be in this world without one of my parents. Regardless of what our relationship lacked I’d never want to imagine my world without you in it. I loved you, not just because you were you, but because of everything that you stood for. You were such a strong, faith-based man, and you made sure that we knew that God was your hero. When I think of you I think of how possible it is to look to God to make it through each day, no matter the obstacle. I will forever be grateful for everything that you’ve taught me in life, intentional or not. I will never let Alia forget you. Until we meet again dad ❤

Kyra

Daughter