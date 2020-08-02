God's purpose and Divine Will was manifested in our family and in our lives as He peacefully proclaimed the spirit of our beloved son, father, grandfather, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin, and dear friend, Mr. Andre Lindell West, from this life to eternal life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Blackstone, VA.
Andre was born on July 30, 1979 in Queens, NY. At the tender age of 2 weeks his mother returned to Chesterfield, Virginia which became his lifetime home. Andre was baptized at an early age at Bethesda Baptist Church, Colonial Heights, VA where he was a member of the children's choir.
He received his education in the Chesterfield County Public School System and was a 1997 graduate of Lloyd C. Bird High School.
As a young boy and into his preteens, Andre spent a lot of time with his Aunt Emily and Uncle Michael. He accompanied them to many car shows and races. Andre loved detailing cars and would have them looking as if they just came off the showroom floor. Some of his hobbies included working out, cooking, watching football and listening to all genres of music. Andre was infamous for wearing his du-rag. He loved the Lord and was used by God to lead others to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.
Andre's life will be cherished forever by his loving and devoted mother, Kelly West, his fathers Foster West (Deborah) and Luther West (Dominga); his five daughters, Kyra Brown, Justice West, Mikayla Dunham Quigley, Victoria Dunham Quigley and Dakotah Griffin-West, one granddaughter, Alia Henderson, three sisters, Tiffany West, Rosalia Lippa (Louis) and Maria West, 3 brothers, Luther West, Jr., Christopher West and Terrell West, a step-sister, LaToya Jordan and step-brother, Jordan Harper.
He is also survived by his great grandmother, Daisy Dunham, grandmothers, Shirley Dunham Pearmon and Dorothy West; aunts, Kimberly Dunham, Jules Dunham Howie (Myron), Elizabeth Berry (Leo), Vivian West, Paula West and devoted aunt, Emily Turner (Michael), uncles, Jeffrey Dunham (Denise), Herbert West, Stanley West, Larry West, Langston West (Barbara), Anthony West (Peggy), Barney West (Angela) and Craig West, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Journey Christian Church, 3700 Price Club Boulevard, Midlothian, VA 23112. The church is set-up to allow for social distancing however masks are required.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.