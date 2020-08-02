1/1
ANDRE L. WEST
1979 - 2020
God's purpose and Divine Will was manifested in our family and in our lives as He peacefully proclaimed the spirit of our beloved son, father, grandfather, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin, and dear friend, Mr. Andre Lindell West, from this life to eternal life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Blackstone, VA.

Andre was born on July 30, 1979 in Queens, NY. At the tender age of 2 weeks his mother returned to Chesterfield, Virginia which became his lifetime home. Andre was baptized at an early age at Bethesda Baptist Church, Colonial Heights, VA where he was a member of the children's choir.

He received his education in the Chesterfield County Public School System and was a 1997 graduate of Lloyd C. Bird High School.

As a young boy and into his preteens, Andre spent a lot of time with his Aunt Emily and Uncle Michael. He accompanied them to many car shows and races. Andre loved detailing cars and would have them looking as if they just came off the showroom floor. Some of his hobbies included working out, cooking, watching football and listening to all genres of music. Andre was infamous for wearing his du-rag. He loved the Lord and was used by God to lead others to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.

Andre's life will be cherished forever by his loving and devoted mother, Kelly West, his fathers Foster West (Deborah) and Luther West (Dominga); his five daughters, Kyra Brown, Justice West, Mikayla Dunham Quigley, Victoria Dunham Quigley and Dakotah Griffin-West, one granddaughter, Alia Henderson, three sisters, Tiffany West, Rosalia Lippa (Louis) and Maria West, 3 brothers, Luther West, Jr., Christopher West and Terrell West, a step-sister, LaToya Jordan and step-brother, Jordan Harper.

He is also survived by his great grandmother, Daisy Dunham, grandmothers, Shirley Dunham Pearmon and Dorothy West; aunts, Kimberly Dunham, Jules Dunham Howie (Myron), Elizabeth Berry (Leo), Vivian West, Paula West and devoted aunt, Emily Turner (Michael), uncles, Jeffrey Dunham (Denise), Herbert West, Stanley West, Larry West, Langston West (Barbara), Anthony West (Peggy), Barney West (Angela) and Craig West, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Journey Christian Church, 3700 Price Club Boulevard, Midlothian, VA 23112. The church is set-up to allow for social distancing however masks are required.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Journey Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
August 1, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Andre. May God give you peace and comfort.
Norma Jiggetts
Friend
August 1, 2020
I never thought that at this age I’d have to be in this world without one of my parents. Regardless of what our relationship lacked I’d never want to imagine my world without you in it. I loved you, not just because you were you, but because of everything that you stood for. You were such a strong, faith-based man, and you made sure that we knew that God was your hero. When I think of you I think of how possible it is to look to God to make it through each day, no matter the obstacle. I will forever be grateful for everything that you’ve taught me in life, intentional or not. I will never let Alia forget you. Until we meet again dad ❤
Kyra
Daughter
August 1, 2020
Brian Harris
Family
August 1, 2020
Rest in peace my friend you will truly be missed
Vickie Lethco
Friend
August 1, 2020
Rest in peace Andre, you were a beautiful person that I had the pleasure of knowing, you have your wings, and
you will be missed deeply,
Norma L Fletcher
Family
August 1, 2020
Losing a child is an almost unbearable pain. My prayers and thoughts are with you all .
Brenda Person
Family
August 1, 2020
RIP Andre. You were always one smooth dude. Your family is in my prayers.
Corey Whisnant
Classmate
August 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gladys Fay Perkins Johnson
Family
August 1, 2020
He always had to be camera ready
Andre, I miss you so much but I know your at peace now. Prayers for all family and friends Dre was truly a great one gone to soon.
Ann Deal
Friend
August 1, 2020
To Tiffany, Foster, and the entire West Family,
"Weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning." I was saddened to hear about Andre's passing. Sending heartfelt prayers and condolences to you during this time of bereavement. Praying God will give you comfort, peace, and strength during these difficult days ahead.
Mary Kelly
Friend
July 31, 2020
To the family of Andre West, My heart was sadden to hear of your loss. My prayer is God will be there to share your struggles and heal your pains. I thank God for the time I share with him and he will always be "The little boy with big bowtie." His handsome smile will be truly missed. With the love of Christ,
Barbara Damico
Friend
