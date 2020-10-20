Andrew Antonio Zayas III, 43, of Colonial Heights passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
He is survived by his loving mother, Chang Cha Lee (Tea Jin Lee); father, Andrew A. Zayas, Jr.; son, Curtis McVey; daughter, Adrianna Zayas; son, Alex Zayas; sister, Frances Johnson (Joey Johnson); brother, Mark Lee (Gab Nyon Lee); nephews, Logan Smith, Jacob Johnson and Isaac Lee; nieces, Kiara Smith and Christine Lee.
The family will receive friends 5:00 pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held one-hour prior at 4:00 pm in the chapel.
The family will receive friends following the visitation at Omega's.