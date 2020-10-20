1/1
ANDREW A ZAYAS III
Andrew Antonio Zayas III, 43, of Colonial Heights passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
He is survived by his loving mother, Chang Cha Lee (Tea Jin Lee); father, Andrew A. Zayas, Jr.; son, Curtis McVey; daughter, Adrianna Zayas; son, Alex Zayas; sister, Frances Johnson (Joey Johnson); brother, Mark Lee (Gab Nyon Lee); nephews, Logan Smith, Jacob Johnson and Isaac Lee; nieces, Kiara Smith and Christine Lee.
The family will receive friends 5:00 pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held one-hour prior at 4:00 pm in the chapel.
The family will receive friends following the visitation at Omega's. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
October 19, 2020
We meet Andy when he worked at PreCon. Everyone called him the shoe man. He was always so kind and sweet and this is a shock to us all. Andy you will be greatly missed by all whom had the pleasure of meeting you. See you later my friend.
Karen Gholson & Trinidy Bonner
Friend
