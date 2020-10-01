Andrew Glenn Hutto passed away at his home on September 26. His death was due to ALS.
Andy is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Rebecca Brown Hutto, whom he met while both worked for the VA State Highway Department. They were married in Petersburg, VA, and later renewed their vows in St. Croix, one of their favorite diving and vacation destinations. He is survived by his children Cathryn Jo Stafford, William W. Pritchett IV (daughter in-law Anne Pritchett), granddaughter Marlee Stephens, his brothers Walter (Pete) Hutto (wife Cornelia), William (Bill) Hutto (wife Becky) and his twin brother, Paul Randolph (Randy) Hutto (wife Vonne), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert F. Hutto (wife Johnnie Mae.) He attended VA Tech as did his children and daughter and in-law, and his love for VA Tech was only surpassed by his love and devotion for his family (including numerous grand-dogs).
Andy was born to Walter D. and Frances Porter Hutto in 1948 in Petersburg, VA.
Andy was raised in Colonial Heights and resided in Petersburg and then Prince George, VA. For much of his career he owned and operated his own marine cargo surveying business. In his spare time, Andy was an avid golfer and devoted VA Tech football fan. He loved to scuba dive and travel with his family as well as attending VA Tech football games, and in his later years, he enjoyed cruises with his wife, and perfecting his various recipes.
The funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 3, 2020, two o'clock pm, at Washington Street United Methodist Church, 22 East Washington Street, Petersburg, VA, 23803. For those attending, please practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Andy's name to support the amazing first responders of Prince George Emergency Crew, PO Box 308, Prince George, VA, 23875; the DC/MD/VA Chapter of the ALS Foundation; or the James River Hospice Foundation (jamesriverhospirce.com
).