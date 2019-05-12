|
Andrew passed in the company of his beloved bride of 34 years, Carolyn K. Sheffield, on May 9, 2019, at Hall's Care Home in Sandston, Virginia. He was born to Andrew Herbert Sheffield Sr. and Addie Lee Meadows Sheffield in Dinwiddie County. Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Margaret Feil and her wonderful family; son, Andrew Sheffield III, of Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Virginia Sheffield (Tracy Hahn) of Columbus; daughter, Diane Bell of Sutherland, Virginia; daughter, Nancy Ellis of Petersburg; son, Thomas Muller of Germany; grandchildren, Carol Prior, David Prior, Elizabeth Sheffield Rosen, Daniel Bell and Daniel Fahy (Liz); and great-grandchildren, Allison, Caroline and Moritz. Andrew served in the Army from 1943 to 1964 in both the Pacific Theater and Korean conflict. He was a paratrooper in both wars, and was in the first High-Altitude, Low Opening (HALO) class. He subsequently became a HALO instructor. Andrew retired from Singer Sewing Machines and from the Sheriff's department after his Army career and had a contracting company of his own. In his spare time, Andrew loved to travel and take care of any animal that came his way, including the occasional injured squirrel! In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter. Our family sends gratitude and love to all who have assisted Andrew in these last few years, including the Colonial Heights American Legion, Encompass Hospice Care, Hall's Care Home and Heritage Oaks in Richmond. Papa's final jump was at the Virginia Skydiving Center in Dinwiddie County for his 90th birthday, a few miles from his birth. We take comfort in the knowledge that he is in the company of his paratrooper buddies now, smiling. Friends are invited to visit at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 on Wednesday, May 15, beginning at 11 a.m. with an American Legion and 40/8 service to follow at 1 p.m.. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 12 to May 13, 2019