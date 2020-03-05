|
Andre "Onnie" Hudson, 38, of McKenney gained his wings on February 27, 2020. Andre was born on August 7, 1981, to Charlotte Hudson and Alexander Marks. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gloria Hudson, his grandpa, Willie Lee Marks; and his brother, Charles Meade. Andre was the life of the party, everyone he met was "cuz" and he was a diehard Cowboys fan.
Andre is survived by his loving mother, Charlotte Hudson (Robert); father, Alexander Marks (Barbara); grandmother, Sue Marks; great grandmother, Adlean Hudson; one sister, Sherita Hudson; one brother, Javon Hudson (Raven); four nieces, ZarQuasia and Quanasia Hicks, Janiayah and Jailah Hudson; two nephews, Ziyontae Hudson and Javon Hudson Jr.; one great-nephew, DeAndre Tatum Jr.; one aunt, Patricia Hudson (Victor); one uncle, Lewis Hall (Janice); three great aunts, one devoted, Brenda Jones (Leon), Linda Gholson, and Ruby Hudson; two great uncles, Tommy Hudson (Pinkie) and David Hudson; a devoted fiancé, Camisha Lee; a host of friends and family among them are devoted Auther Finney, Frederick Gilchrist, Chanel Frazier, Teresa Jones, Melvin Gholson, Damarrio Hudson, and Victor Foy.
A funeral service for Mr. Andre Hudson, 38, of McKenney, VA, will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Big Bethel Baptist Church, McKenney. Bishop Kippy Lundy, officiating. Burial will follow at the Eleven Oaks Baptist Church Cemetery, DeWitt, VA.
Public Viewing will be held Friday evening, March 6, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the McKenney Chapel.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney (804) 478-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020