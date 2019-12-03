|
|
Andrew Lee Brown, 43, of 203 S. 13th Ave Hopewell, VA, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was born November 6, 1976, to the late Ben Louis Browder Sr. and Jearline Elizabeth Vaughan Brown. At an early age, he joined the Mount Poole Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman, handyman, and loved taking care of others.
He leaves to cherish memories devoted wife of 20 years, Jennifer Brown of Hopewell, VA; two sons, Richard & Kaishawn; two sisters, Chessie Brown of Petersburg, VA, and Sadie Brown of Dinwiddie, VA; four brothers, Richard A. Brown of Hopewell, VA, Louis Mason of Petersburg, VA, Edwin Vaughan of Wilsons, VA, and Ben Louis Browder, Jr. of Blackstone, VA; three uncles, Albert Lee Vaughan and Waverly Vaughan, both of Petersburg, VA, Robert Booker of Amelia, VA; four aunts, Ella Mae Jones of Dewitt, VA, Deborah Jackson & Christine Elder, both of Petersburg, VA, Sharon Booker and Pamela Vaughan of Amelia, VA; great-aunt, Susie Claiborne of Petersburg, VA; godmother, Mary Page of Ford, VA; godbrother, Jerome Page of Ford, VA; two godsisters, Janice Gray and Fonda Page, both of Ford, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends among them devoted Princess Jovi Brinker, Trey Greene, Demetri, Jr. (Six), Demeiri (Dee), Desiah, Timothy Mason, Sean Browder, Tennille Browder, William Taylor, Jr., James Taylor, Junior Thorpe, Eric Johnson, Timothy Johnson, Wayne Wilson, Natasha Ellis-Lee, Emma Dodson, and Ruth Morgan.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Mount Poole Baptist Church, 9515 Baltimore Road, Ford, VA 23850 with Rev. Bernard Page, officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to the Funeral Home in honor of Mr. Andrew L. Brown.
The family will assemble at the church at 1 p.m. on the day of the service.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA. (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019