|
|
ANDREW L. FARRAR
Mr. Andrew Lockett Farrar, a native of Clarksville, Virginia, departed this life Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Prince George, VA. He was the third child of Albert Adolphus and Elizabeth Merritt Farrar born on April 5, 1937.
He received his elementary and secondary education in the Mecklenburg County Public School System in Clarksville, VA. He received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Vocational Agriculture Education from Virginia State College (University) of Petersburg, VA.
He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior when he was only four years of age and joined the Second Baptist Church in Clarksville, VA, where he remained a member until death. He became an associate member of the nearest Baptist Church as he relocated. He also became an ordained Deacon at Elba Baptist Church in Gretna, VA, and was recognized as an Associate Deacon at Zion Baptist Church since 1985. He served as member of the music ministry, church school ministry, men ministry, bible study, prayer services and diaconate ministry at three churches.
His work experience as an educator included the following: science instructor and vocational education instructor. He left Gretna to become a State of Virginia Supervisor in Vocational Agriculture and remained there until he retired in 1991.
Andrew was very active in the community. He was a member of the following organizations: Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Virginia State University Booster Club, Virginia State University Agricultural Alumni Chapter; Old Dominion Agricultural Teachers Association; Virginia Retired Teachers Association; District D Retired Teachers Association; Petersburg-Prince George Retired Teachers Association; College Board of John Tyler Community College; West End High School Alumni Association; Planning Committee of Gretna, VA; Town Council of Gretna, VA; NAACP; AARP; and Senior Circle of Petersburg.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dr. Angela LaVonia Farrar; his parents, Albert and Elizabeth Merritt Farrar; one sister, Annie Belle Moseley; and one brother, Albert Franklin Farrar.
He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving wife of 59 years, Mavis Farrar; two sisters, Audrey F. Clayton of Richmond, VA, Annette Reeves Dudley of Dayton, OH; one brother, Arthur Merritt Farrar (Elizabeth) of Washingtonville, NY; one sister-in-law, Verline Farrrar of Atlanta, GA; one brother-in-law, David Moseley, Sr. of Madison Heights, VA; eleven nieces and nephews; a host of other relatives and friends along with devoted caregiver, Gino Semonco and Corine Barnes of Advantage Care Agency, the staff of River View on the Appomattox of Hopewell, VA, and Kindred Hospice of Petersburg, VA.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne Street, Petersburg, VA, Michael E. Shannon, Sr., Pastor, and Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Oakhurst Cemetery in Clarkesville, VA.
The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will have their Omega Service one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
In lieu of floral arrangements, contributions may be made to the following: Children's Home of Virginia Baptist, 6900 Hickory Road, South Chesterfield, VA 23803; Second Baptist Church of Clarksville, P.O. Box 568, Clarksville, VA 23927; or Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne Street, Petersburg, VA 23803.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019