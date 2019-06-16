|
Andrew Marvin Anderson, of Colonial Heights, departed this life on Thursday, June 6, 2019, peacefully at McGuire Veterans Hospital. He was born in Twin Lakes, Minnesota, to the late Cornelius and Ragna Anderson. He was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife, Erika Anderson; children, Bert Anderson, Caroline Rowe (Larry) and Evelyn Hall (Chip); five grandchildren, Morgan, Shannon, David, Monika and Brigitte; and two great-grandchildren, Jakob and Lana. Master Sergeant Anderson enlisted in the United Sates Army at a young age and served in World War II, Vietnam and Korea. He was also a member of the American Legion. He had a heart that was oversized, powerful and full of love which he shared freely, and his presence will be greatly missed by those who loved him. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family will receive guests at the funeral home beginning at 11:30 a.m. an hour prior to the service. Interment with full military honors will take place following the service at 3:00 p.m. at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 16 to June 17, 2019