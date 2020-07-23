1/1
ANDREW WAYNE GARLAND
1958 - 2020
Mr. Andrew Wayne Garland, 61, affectionately known as "Uncle Mommy", of Charlottesville, VA, departed this life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Warrenton County, VA. He was born on August 10, 1958 in Danville, VA to Andrew Garland and Ruth Garland.

Mr. Garland attended Audenreid High School in Philadelphia, PA. He was employed at Sticks Kobob in Charlottesville, VA. Mr. Garland enjoyed drawing, watching sports, especially the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Joyce Irving. Mr. Garland leaves to cherish his memories: two children, Andrea Lochetto and Andrew Lochetto; ten grandchildren; three sisters, Rose "Marie" Werts, Martha Garland, and Vivian Jackson; one aunt, Joyce Mayo; three nieces, Michelle Garland, Cheryl Garland and Terre Garland; nephews, Otis "Young O" Jackson, Carlson Jackson, Na'eem, Raymond, Odell and Raul; cousins, Vincent Jones, Teresa Jones, Janice Williams, Pete Turner, and Vivian Whatley; devoted friends, Michelle Goodman and Dewitt King; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
