Angela Rochelle Thorpe of 1915 Bedford Street Petersburg VA. 23803 was urgently called on by God Thursday November 21, 2019 to host a going away celebration especially set in her honor. "EARTH HAS NO SORROW HEAVEN CANNOT HEAL". Angela heard the voice of Jesus say come unto me my Angel for rest. Angie T of a kindred spirit prepared for departure. She was surrounded by family and friends when summoned.
Angela was born August 17, 1971 to the proud parents Andrew and Helen Thorpe. They nurtured and loved her profusely.
Angela's meek spirit could calm a room and silence dissention. Angie marched to a beat of different drummers caring and preparing meals for her family that she so adored. She knew her way around the kitchen. She mastered the art in her baked spaghetti, pasta salad, potato salad, beef chili and her corn pudding was the best ever. In a world of dizzy change Angie T remained reserved and easy going. She was an avid reader and would become excited in book discussions. She found solace in sewing also.
Angela a girl after God's own heart confessed Christ at an early age. In her act of obedience she walked in newness and was baptized at Mount Poole Baptist Church Ford VA.
Angela of great intelligence was a graduate of Dinwiddie High School Class of 1989. She graduated in the top percentile of her class. She was a member of Honor Society one of her proudest accomplishments. She furthered her education at John Tyler Community College in Chester VA.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Criss and Irene Thorpe and her maternal grandparents Argentine and Helen Mason.
Angela will be sorely missed by her heart beat, her one and only son Rodriquez Jefferson of Petersburg VA. As you approach each daily task son with Angela on your mind know Angela is walking in your footsteps only half a step behind.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted parents Andrew and Helen Thorpe of Petersburg VA. One protective big brother Andrew Thorpe Jr. (Latoya) a God brother/cousin Timothy Mason. A god sister Demetria Mason Wyatt of Petersburg VA. One beloved grandson that stole her heart Cadence Harmon of Petersburg VA. Two beloved nieces Kiara and Destani Thorpe both of Petersburg VA. Two nephews Andrew Thorpe III and Cameron Thorpe of Petersburg VA. One great nephew Ke'ng Cole of Petersburg VA. Eight Aunts Five Uncles a host of cousins relatives and friends. Among the devoted are forever friends Rodney Jefferson, Sandra Jackson, Lisa Mason, Dennis Wyatt Lynn Harris and Chucky Love.
Funeral services will be held 11 am Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Mt. Poole Baptist Church, 9515 Baltimore Road, Ford, VA. Rev. Kevin Graham, officiating and Rev. Kippy Lundy, eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Public viewing will be from 10 am to 8 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019