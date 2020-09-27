1/1
ANITA H PEAD
Anita Hayles Pead, 71 of Prince George, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Noelle Jarratt and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Jarratt.
Anita is survived by her husband, Merle Pead; son, Dustin Pead; four grandchildren, Chloe Russel, Blake Cousins, Ethan Pead, and Aubrey Pead.
Anita retired from John Randolph Medical Center after 40 years. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Prince George, Va.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Unity Baptist Church, 4951 Mt Sinai Rd, Prince George, VA 23875, where visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Cemetery, Hopewell, Va.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Anita's favorite act of service, the Good News Club. Donations can be made online at cefonline.com or send money to Child Evangelism Fellowship, P.O. Box 348, Warrenton, MO, 63383.
Funeral arrangements handled by the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Unity Baptist Church
SEP
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Unity Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 26, 2020
Such a kind and beautiful angel that heaven has gained. You will be missed our sweet friend. Until we meet again.
Jacquelyn Creech
