Anitra Eve Dimirack, 79, of Colonial Heights passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. Born July 23, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Jacob William and Azilee Boward LeMaster and was also preceded in death by her husband, Louis Lee Dimirack; sister, Mary Messick; and brother, Andy LeMaster. Anitra retired as Clerk of Medical Records from Central State Hospital.
She is survived by her sons, William M. Dimirack and friend, Barbara of South Chesterfield, Stanley S. Dimirack and wife, Rhonda of Virginia Beach; four grandchildren, Emily Mass, Abigail Dimirack, Luke Dimirack, Ayla Carter; brother, Jacob LeMaster of South Chesterfield; and three nieces, Maria, Kelly and Idella.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Colonial Heights SPCA, 201 Temple Avenue, Suite E, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019