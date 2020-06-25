Ann F. Johnson, 88, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
She was born on July 28, 1931 to the late Sidney and Annie Mae Totty Floyd. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph P. Johnson, Sr. and a son, Ralph P. (Parker) Johnson, Jr. She was a member of Swift Creek Baptist Church, and Secretary of Johnson's Cleaners.
She is survived by her son, Sidney B. Johnson (Cathy); granddaughter, Stacy J. Bradford; grandson, Camden B. Johnson; great-grandson, Cade P. Bradford; and a brother, Sidney Floyd; daughter-in-law, Sharon B. Johnson
The Johnson family would like to thank the staff at Dunlop House and Tyler's Retreat for the compassionate care provided to Mrs. Johnson.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805.
Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice 3916 S. Crater Road Petersburg, Virginia or to the Alzheimer's Association- Great Richmond Chapter4600 Cox Road, Suite 130 Glen Allen, Virginia 23060.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 25, 2020.