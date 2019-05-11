Mrs. Ann Louise (McGee) Hayes, 74, of Prince George County, VA, was called to the Gates of Heaven on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Ann was preceded in Heavenly travel by her parents, Tom and Alease McGee; in-laws, Lloyd and Louise Hayes.

Ann graduated from Carter G. Woodson High School in Hopewell, VA. She enjoyed many activities such as cheerleading, cooking, drama club, and many other clubs. During those informative years, she met the love of her life, Robert Hayes. Through that union, they had three wonderful children. She retired from Central State Hospital which she devoted thirty-three years of service before her health declined.

Ann enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking, spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church and served on the Usher board.

To cherish her memories: her amazing devoted soulmate of 57 years, Robert L. Hayes; one son, Robert S. Hayes (Ethel Jean) of Richmond, VA; two daughters, Kimberly Lee (Charles) of Hampton, VA, and Angela Stith (Robert F.) of Prince George, VA; seven grandchildren, Corey Lee and Christopher Lee (Nicole), all of Hampton, VA, Morgan Hayes of Brooklyn, NY, Gabrielle Hayes of Richmond, VA, Lamir Hayes, Zaria Stith, and Zhana Stith of Prince George, VA; great-grandchildren, Corina and Calys Lee of Queen, New York, Carson Fox-Bowman of Hampton, VA; devoted brother, Tom McGee, Jr. (Gail); devoted sister, Eleanor Wyche (late Rev. Jacob Wyche, Jr), all of Prince George, VA; brothers-in-law, John Hayes (Brenda) and Clyde Morton, all of Hopewell; sisters-in-law, Janice Hayes (late Lloyd), Paulette Hayes (late Aaron), all of Hopewell, VA, and Barbara Powell (late Calvin) of Texas; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The Hayes Family would like to acknowledge special thanks to: Mr. and Mrs. Fenner; Mrs. Thelma Tate; a very devoted sister, Eleanor Wyche; brother, Tom (Gail) McGee, Jr; beloved friends of Central State Hospital; nurses from Encompass Health; Dr. Julia Nunley; Dr. Ashley Taylor; and many friends and family.

Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Hopewell, VA., 23860. Rev. William Roberts, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery, Prince George, VA.

Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA., (804) 458-5357. Online condolences submitted to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Progress-Index from May 11 to May 12, 2019