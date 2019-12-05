Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
ANN P. BERRY


1926 - 2019
ANN P. BERRY Obituary
Ann P. Berry, 93, of Petersburg passed away on Tuesday, December 2, 2019, at the Petersburg Home for Ladies. Born June 11, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel Grover and Gladys Jackson Perdue, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Eugene "Corky" Berry; brother, Nathaniel W. Perdue; sisters, Wilhemine P. Johnson and Nancy P. Thomas. Ann was a former member of High Street United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. For many years, she was a bookkeeper for various businesses. She loved sports, crossword puzzles and cross-stitching blankets that she would donate for auction to go to newborn babies in the area.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen B. Shipman and husband, Kent, of Richmond, Allison B. Patrick and husband, Walter, of Chesterfield; two grandchildren, Neal and Cole Patrick of Chesterfield; brother, James Albert Perdue of Petersburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, with Reverend Jim Burton officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday night, December 6, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Petersburg Home for Ladies, 311 S. Jefferson St, Petersburg, VA 23803. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
