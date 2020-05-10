|
Ann Ridout Wilson, 66, of S. Chesterfield, passed away May 7, 2020. She was born in Petersburg, Virginia on October 10, 1953 to Ronald and Alice Ridout. Ms. Wilson was a member of The Heights Baptist Church. She served her community as a Registered Nurse for many years, retiring from Westminster Canterbury Richmond. She loved gardening, shopping, and the beach, but above all she loved her family and she cherished the time that she spent with them. Ms. Wilson was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Glenn Ridout. She is survived by her daughter, Megan Wilson Demaline (Michael); grandchildren, Grayson and Afton Demaline; mother, Alice K. Ridout; brothers, Ronnie Ridout (Charlette) and Ricky Ridout; sister, Vachele Beals (Michael); nieces and nephews, Jessica, Matthew, Ashley, Brandon, Lindsey, Patricia, and Hanna; former husband, Charles R. Wilson and his son, Charles "Chad" Wilson; uncle, James Kuska; and her three beloved cats, Gilbert, Lance Armstrong, and Patches. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (donate.nami.org). Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 10 to May 11, 2020