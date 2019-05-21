|
|
Ann Ramsey Aaron, 94, of Colonial Heights passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Born November 22, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Charles P. Farthing and Florence East. Many people will have a heavy heart as they remember all that Ann did for her family, friends, and all of those that she knew. Ann's love for the city of Colonial Heights was shown through the many organizations she volunteered for, some of which included Colonial Heights Chamber of Commerce, with good friend Lamese Essey, Colonial Heights Senior Center, American Legion Post 284 Ladies Auxiliary, Colonial Heights Optimist Club and the voting polls. Ann was a member of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church. She worked in the offices of Dr. Lewis and Dr. Suma for many years. She was also a founding member of the Colonial Heights Chapter of the .
Ann was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry W. Ramsey; second husband, John D. Aaron; son, Kevin E. Ramsey; grandson, Logan E. Ramsey; and brother, Charles P. Farthing, Jr. She is survived, and will be greatly missed, by her sons, Todd F. Ramsey (Donna), Gary L. Ramsey (Karla); grandchildren, Aimee, Ashleigh, Chad, Cory, Madison, Brandy and Jennifer; ten great-grandchildren; special friend, Lamese Essey; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23803. The family will receive friends Wednesday night, May 22, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Colonial Heights SPCA, 201 Temple Avenue, Suite E, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 21 to May 22, 2019