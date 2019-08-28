|
|
Ann Rodgers Spence, age 89, departed this earth peacefully in her home, Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Prince George. She graduated from Petersburg High School, worked at Fort Lee as an administrative assistant for many years before pursuing a career in nursing, and was employed as an LPN on the surgical floor at Petersburg General Hospital before branching out into private duty nursing. Mrs. Spence was an active member of Washington Street UMC, and she was an artist who loved to draw portraits and do crafts. She was selfless, always thinking of her family, and an avid lover of animals. Her life was an example and inspiration to us all. She taught us to be strong, to have faith, and to never give up the fight. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John; parents, James William Rodgers and Effie Cain Rodgers; granddaughter, Julie; and nephew, Eddie.
She is survived by her daughter, Tish and husband, Don Haddon; son, John; son, Gary and his wife, Jill; two grandchildren, Jeffrey and Daniel; sister, Geraldine Skinner of Colonial Heights; as well as nephews, cousins, friends, and devoted caregivers.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home with Rev. James Taylor officiating at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. Flowers can be sent to J.T. Morris Funeral Home in Petersburg, Virginia. Contributions can be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Rd., Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019