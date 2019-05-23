On Mother's Day, May 12, 2019, at 1:35 am, Anna Belle Johnson transitioned over to be with our Lord. On June 26, 1938 she was born to Schilar and Roland McMillan (both preceding her in death) in White Oak, North Carolina. She moved from N.C. in 1956 to Chester, PA where she later met and married Willie Lee Johnson (preceding her in death).



She worked for Elwyn Institute for 20+ years, Greater Chester Movement as a Youth Counselor, Toby Farms Elementary School as a Teacher's Aide, Darby Medical Center as an Assistant and Shiloh Development Academy as a Teacher's Aide. She joined Shiloh Baptist Church where she was a long standing member. She served on the Mother's Board, Kitchen Committee and as a Missionary. She earned a Degree from Cheyney State College and Neumann University.



Anna led a full life helping and fostering good-will and guidance to all those with whom she made contact. She was devoted to family, friends and anyone needing a Mother figure or guidance. Her presence will most definitely leave a void in our lives, but the memories will live on.



Along with her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her sisters, Lula Mae Hair, Elizabeth Brigman, and Ethel Bernice Munn and her brothers, Lee Gustar, Curtis, James Otis, Roland Jr., Raymond, and Johnnie McMillan.



Anna is survived by her daughters, Rosemary McMillan-Crawford (Willi) of Amelia Court House, VA, Tewana Lynn McMillan of Hopewell, VA, Rhoda Hamler (Jerry) of Chester, PA, Cynthia Ellis (Baron) of Wilmington, DE, Sylvia Brigman of Chester, PA; one stepson, Jerry Toney (Pecola) of Cleveland, TN; one uncle, Irwin Robinson, Cedar Creek, N.C.; one sister, Rosalee Munn (David) White Oak, N.C.; two brothers, Sandy McMillan (Minnie) of Fayetteville, N.C. and Joseph McMillan ( Verdelle) of Elizabethtown, N.C.; seven sisters-in-law, Rosie McMillan (Johnnie), Pearline Abner, Gladys Willis, Mary Lourance, Lucille Travis, Lavina Smith, Mary Johnson; three brothers-in-law, Monroe Johnson, Garfield Smith and Jimmie Travis; ten grandchildren, Craig McMillan Sr., Kehanna Crawford, Jerry Hamler Jr., Synitra Crawford, Jada Hamler, Jerquana Toney, Jerry Toney, Jr., Joseph McMillan, Monique McMillan, and Andrew Nelson; seven great-grandchildren, Craig McMillan Jr., Azariah Crawford, Jayden McMillan, Maqui' McMillan, Raheem, Xaviar, Jeremiah; six godchildren, Sherman Munn, Teresa Seward, Lori Forrester, Wanda Short, Carlette Miah and Schilar Plaza and a host of nieces and nephews and others that considered her their second Mom, Grandmom, and Mentor as well as some very special people in her life: Mary Agnes Council, Mrs. Urelee Johnson, Mrs. Edith Hilton, and Mrs. Barbara Clark and special neighbors: Billy & Lisa Ravert, Gretchen Starkey and Hector Watson.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Hopewell Chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes. Interment will be at Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery, Prince George, VA.



Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA (804)541-1600. Online condolences to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Progress-Index from May 23 to May 24, 2019