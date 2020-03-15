|
"Though we wanted her to stay here, God's healing bosom is where's she's resting."
Mrs. Anna Mildred Mason Wilson was born in Richmond VA, in 1930. She was the daughter of the late Charles B. Mason and Mamie D. Mason. She received her healing on Tuesday March 10, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Fannie Mason Fireall and Beverly "Hoy" Hunt; a brother, Walter "Tiny Man" (Sadie, deceased).
Mrs. Wilson was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Harrison Street, since 1939, over 80 years, until her health declined. She attended the Historical Peabody High School. She enjoyed spending time with her church and her family.
She was a former employee of the Fort Lee Officers Club, Central State Hospital, Randall's Mini Mart and the Crater Area Agency on Aging as a Foster Grandparent in Petersburg City Public Schools, and a former resident of the Lafayette House, Petersburg VA.
Mrs. Wilson was a teacher for the George E. Vaughan Sunday School for over 26 years, and a former member of the Cathedral Choir and the Gospel Choir. She sung with the Gospel Miracles United Chorus. Over the years Mrs. Wilson had many friends near and far and was well loved by the "Fifth Ward Community." She loved reading, studying, teaching and sharing the "Word of God". She enjoyed reading the Progress Index and staying aware of current events and watching the local news. Mrs. Wilson organized the Wednesday worship services for the residents of the Lafayette House.
She leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Minister Walter D. Wilson (Gloria) of Landover, MD and Jonathan E. Mullings of District Heights, MD; two daughters, Anne M. Wilson, and Rev. Brenda Cherry (Rev. Leroy Cherry) of Petersburg. She also leaves eighteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; eighteen great-great grandchildren; brothers, Elder Maurice Mason (Annetta, deceased) of Petersburg, and Deacon Charles Mason, Richmond, VA; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends too many to name. She had lifelong friends in Nazarene Jones of Petersburg, VA, Dorothy Hazlewood-Putney (deceased), Bertha Battle (deceased) and Lottie Hayes (deceased). Mom had relationships with many people known as well as unknown to family, Mrs. Carolyn Spratley and Ms. Pinkie Brown, Petersburg, VA. She formed many friendships with friends of Walter in Maryland as well as her children in Petersburg, Va.
Mrs. Wilson especially loved her double portion Sundays where she'd worship at First Baptist Church then slide around the corner to Third Baptist Church. First Baptist is her first love. Third Baptist is her second. Love and blessings to the Diaconate ministries of First Baptist and Third Baptist for your consistent love, support, and prayers.
Heartfelt thanks are extended to the Colonial Heights Healthcare Center, Southside Regional Medical Center, Dr. Mathew Joseph, the staff of Appomattox Wellness and Walnut Hill Pharmacy. Heartfelt thanks also to the many visitors and callers.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Monday, March 16, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 236 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Tillman, Pastor, eulogist and Rev.Raven Mason-Stephenson, officiating. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at funeral establishment.
The family will assemble 11:00 A.M., the day of the service and will also receive friends at 1600 Pine View Circle (Western Hill Subdivision), Petersburg, VA, and may be contacted by calling her daughter, Tina (804) 731-2962.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020