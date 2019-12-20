|
|
Mrs. Anna Mae Dodson, 84, entered into eternal rest late Monday, December 16, 2019, at her home. She was born April 5, 1936, in Dinwiddie, VA, to late Oliver and Irene Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Arnold Dodson.
Anna Mae attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools. She retired from Phillip Morris where she worked over 15 years. Anna Mae was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Dodson is survived by: her only daughter, Pamela Griffin of Dinwiddie; her only brother, James Jackson (Paulette) of Chester, VA; two grandchildren, Jovon Griffin of Dinwiddie, VA, and Sheree Aviles of Henrico, VA; three great grandchildren, Shaykira Aviles, Keniyah Price and Shakeim Price, all of Henrico, VA. Mrs. Dodson also leaves behind four nephews, Rodney Jackson (Diane) of Chesterfield, VA, Bernard Jackson, Jerome Jackson (Donna) and Melwood Whitlock (Missy), all of Chester, VA; two devoted cousins, Terry Winbush of Maryland and Carolyn Johnson-Thomas of New Jersey; two life-long friends, Martha Moore and Ruth Robinson; a host of loving nieces, cousins and friends.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 25720 Greensville Avenue, North Dinwiddie, VA, the Rev. Dr. Peter Jeffrey, Pastor, and Rev. Janice Flowers, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019