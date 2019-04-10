Home

Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-6377
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Anna Maria Smith, 93, of Prince George went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Richard and Margerite Kaiser Hafner. Anna is reunited in passing with her husband, John O. Smith; her son, Timothy O. Smith; and daughter, Marion B. Park. She is survived by her granddaughter, Anita Dowdy; great grandchildren, Walker Duke Dowdy, Eli Zoli Dowdy and a host of dear friends.
Anna was a member of the German Club and enjoyed their monthly gatherings and attended the Ft. Lee Memorial Chapel for services.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N. 6th Ave in Hopewell. Her funeral ceremony will follow at noon in the funeral home. Final rest will be in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
