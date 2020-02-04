|
|
Anna W. Lucy, 63, of North Dinwiddie passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1956, in Dinwiddie to the late William A. and Frances Overby Williamson. She was preceded in death by her brother, Louis Payton Williamson. Mrs. Lucy was a member of Livingstone Baptist Church, Petersburg, and worked in food service for Dinwiddie Senior High School. She is survived by her husband, Richard L. Lucy Sr.; sons, Richard L. Lucy Jr. and Jason E. Lucy Sr.; grandson, Jason "JC'' E. Lucy Jr.; brother, William Kevin Williamson; sisters, Barbara Sabol and Robin Peters (Joe); devoted friend, Robin Shell; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Livingstone Baptist Church, 5732 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020