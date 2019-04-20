|
Anne Finley Richeson, 89, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born in Syracuse, NY, she was the daughter of the late James Anthony and Mary Rozella Finley. Mrs. Richeson was a graduate of the UVA School of Nursing and went on to retire as a registered nurse after many years of service. She loved sending cards and remembrances for special days to her many family members, friends and acquaintances. If you knew Anne, you loved her, and she loved you, too. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Samuel Baird Richeson; a son, Michael Richeson; three daughters, Nancy R. Sharpe (Chip), Ellen Miller (Bruce) and Cathy Hermes (John); eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a brother, Donald J. Finley (Sarah). A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, 510 W. Poythress St., Hopewell, VA 23860, with Fr. Joseph Goldsmith, celebrant. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church in memory of Anne Richeson. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019