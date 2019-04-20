Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
510 W. Poythress St
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNE RICHESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNE FINLEY RICHESON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANNE FINLEY RICHESON Obituary
Anne Finley Richeson, 89, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born in Syracuse, NY, she was the daughter of the late James Anthony and Mary Rozella Finley. Mrs. Richeson was a graduate of the UVA School of Nursing and went on to retire as a registered nurse after many years of service. She loved sending cards and remembrances for special days to her many family members, friends and acquaintances. If you knew Anne, you loved her, and she loved you, too. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Samuel Baird Richeson; a son, Michael Richeson; three daughters, Nancy R. Sharpe (Chip), Ellen Miller (Bruce) and Cathy Hermes (John); eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a brother, Donald J. Finley (Sarah). A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, 510 W. Poythress St., Hopewell, VA 23860, with Fr. Joseph Goldsmith, celebrant. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church in memory of Anne Richeson. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
Download Now