ANNE G. ROGERS


1921 - 2020
ANNE G. ROGERS Obituary
Anne "Dollie" Gresham Rogers, 98, a longtime resident of Petersburg, Va., passed away on January 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Emmet B. Gresham and Nona Johnston. She was also preceded in death by her husband William M. Rogers, Jr.; and her daughter, Caroline A. Rogers; three brothers and a sister. She was born in Waynesboro, Georgia on March 18, 1921, was married to William M. Rogers, Jr., at Fort Gordon, Georgia and later moved to Petersburg, Va. Anne was a longtime member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Petersburg as well as the Study Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Anne R. Thomas; two grandchildren, William R. Thomas and wife, Ashley, and Ashley T. Creech and husband, William; four great-grandchildren, William R. Thomas, Jr., Paul S. Thomas, Alexandra M. Creech and Josslyn E. Creech.

A graveside service will be held at Blandford Cemetery on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P. 0. Box 564, Petersburg, Va., 23804 or the Petersburg Home for Ladies Fellowship Fund at 311 S. Jefferson St., Petersburg, Va., 23804. Condolences may be registered at: www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
