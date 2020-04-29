|
|
Anne O. Holderfield, 95, of Dinwiddie County, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1925, to the late Royeton K. and Avis Hawkins Oliver, and was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard S. "Cutter" Holderfield. Anne was a long-time member of Western Heights Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters, Diane H. Berberich of Sutherland and Barbara Holderfield of Dinwiddie; three grandchildren, Bree Martin, Tara Crumpler, and Aaron Holderfield; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Jean Oliver of Mechanicsville. Services will be private. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020