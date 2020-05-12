|
Anne Peebles Temple Thomas, 91, of S. Prince George, Virginia passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Born July 19, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Robert Edward and Lucille Strum Temple. She was a lifetime member of Gary's United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and was secretary of the Administrative Council. Anne retired in civil service from Fort Lee as an administrative assistant for over 20 years. She treasured gardening and yardwork.
She is survived by special loved ones, Robert Lee Pack, his wife, Tammy, and family of Prince George; and cousins, Jay and Claire Cockrell of Richmond, Dan and Jan Lanham of Pennsylvania; as well as many past and present friends.
Interment will be private in Southlawn Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gary's United Methodist Church, 13501 Sunnybrook Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 12 to May 13, 2020