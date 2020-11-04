I never thought I would have to say Goodbye to you Annette!! It just never registered and I still can't wrap my brain around the fact that you're no longer here. However, that's in the flesh only. I will never forget your welcoming smile and your amazing sense of humor. I know Goodbyes are not forever...and it's definitely not the end! It simply means I'll miss you my friend until we meet again. My deepest condolences to your family and Dear friends. Sent with love,

Wendy Short



wendy Short

Coworker