Well Done Thy Good and Faithful Servant…On October 29, 2020 Rev. Annette Marie Roache was called to her Heavenly home to be with her Heavenly Father. She was born July 17, 1961 to her parents the late, Mr. Herbert and Mrs. Marie Roache.
Rev. Annette was a graduate of 1979 from the class of Hopewell High. She was employed at the Moving Forward Agency where she touched many lives helping anyone, anyway and however possible in their lives.
Rev. Annette was so blessed to embark on her Christian journey at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Hopewell, VA., where she was baptized at an early age. She enjoyed singing at numerous churches on programs throughout the community. Later, she started attending Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Chester, VA., which added to her Christian and Spiritual walk.
Rev. Annette was a loving and faithful member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. She truly loved her church and served with an abundance of zeal and zest.
Rev. Annette Roache was ordained on September 18, 2016 under Rev. Dr. Marcus Leggett. She continued to serve God and his people endlessly with passion and tireless energy.
She served as a leader of the Evangelism/Outreach Ministry reaching the needs of others with food, clothes, and shelter. In addition, Rev. Annette Roache served numerous years as President of the MPBC Choir Ministry and was a role model for others. Her favorite events were, The Annual Gospel Sing Out and the No Shoes Sunday that lead to the donation of shoes for the needy in the community. She served on the Trustee/Finance Board and supported every ministry of the church to include, Youth Ministry encouraging and motivating the youth, assisted with back to school events, Christmas Angel Tree, Harvest Fest and Vacation Bible School.
She was appointed as Executive Pastor of MPBC as she exemplified great leadership and wisdom. Her legacy of loving, caring, serving, giving, leading, singing, praising and worshipping will always be a reminder of her love for God and his people. She has given a lifetime of service to God, the people of God, her church, and community that will never be forgotten according to: Colossians 3:23-24 NIV " Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving."
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Isiah Roache, III (Champ).
Cherishing her memories are: devoted sisters, Marsha Roache of Norfolk, VA, Bonita and Donna Roache of Hopewell; devoted brother whom she loved, Roderick Roache; devoted friends, Tony Meyers, Deborah Epps and Juanita Beard; nieces and nephews, Lashanda, Allysa, Tatiyana, Hernasia, Marlique, Lamont, Levar, Anthony, Alex, Alex Jr, and Quadrick among the devoted nieces, Mckinli and Taylor; devoted nephew, Myles Roache; aunt Brenda Broner (Uncle Ken), uncle Reginald Waller ( Judy); devoted friends, Cheryl Cruise, whom she loved as a daughter; Mrs. Linda Lyons, Deacon Janet Cherry whom she called Laverne and Shirley; Evangelist Terronda Green (Shawn) and the Community Outreach Program; Reverend Larry Cherry, Jr., and family; Deacon Jamie Cherry (her Armor Bearer) whom she loved as her own children and many more to numerous to mention; devoted cousins, Betty Crockett; and host of other relatives and friends
Special thanks to SRMC ICU Unit, MPBC, and Bland Funeral Home for their love, support and dedication. It's not always the big things we do for one another, but the smallest because they are the ones that really touch our hearts.
Celebration of Life (graveside) service will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 611 S Crater RD., Petersburg, VA, 23803. Rev. Marcus Legett, Eulogist Please continue to follow the CDC state guidelines.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA. (804) 458-5357. Rev. Robert L. Bullock, Jr., Funeral Director. www.blandfuneralhomes.com