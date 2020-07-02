Dr. Annie B. Hankins of 1011 Brentwood Ave., Lynchburg, Va., departed this life on June 28, 2020, at her son's home in Chesterfield. Va.
Dr. Hankins was preceded in death by her father, Nolan Brown Sr.; mother, Macy Pearl Scott Brown; brothers, Nolan Brown Jr., and Joseph Lee Brown Sr. At a early age she accepted Christ at Rocky Branch Baptist Church in Sutherland, Va. A graduate of Dinwiddie County Public Schools. She furthered her education at Virginia State University and Saint Paul's College. Receiving degrees in home economics and elementary education. She was a school teacher for over 40 years for the Nelson and Campbell County School System. Dr. Hankins met the love of her life Dr. Lanksford E. Hankins Sr. in 1960 and they were married for 60 years. Mrs. Hankins was a member of the Pilot Mountain Baptist Church in Concord, Va. She was also a member of the Ministers Wives of Lynchburg, Va. for over 50 years, Eastern Star, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated.
Left to cherish her precious memories is her loving husband, Dr. Lanksford E. Hankins Sr.; two children, Debra H. Starkey, Lanksford E. Hankins Jr. (Sherry); two grandchildren, Christian Anne Starkey, and Eli Jamanuel Hankins; sister, Gladys Brown West (Ira); nieces, nephews, eleven great nephews, eight great nieces, two great-great nephews, three great-great nieces, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral Service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, July 3, 2020, at Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 23803 with Rev. Dr. Lynn Robinson, pastor of Rocky Branch Baptist Church, Sutherland, officiating and Rev. Antonio A. Tucker Sr., funeral director. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
