J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
ANNIE GOODE
Service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
Service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM
live online
at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
Interment
Saturday, May 23, 2020
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
ANNIE BELL GOODE

ANNIE BELL GOODE Obituary
Mrs. Annie Bell Goode, at the age of 95, transitioned into eternal life on May 18, 2020. Annie was born March 22, 1925, to the late Matthew and Sadie Charity of Waverly, VA.

On December 31, 1941, she wedded her teenage sweetheart, William H. Goode and from this union three sons and two daughters where born.

She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church-Harrison Street, where she organized the first Cub Scout Troop, serving as Den Mother. She was also a member of the Deaconess Ministry, and the Willing Workers Circle, where she sponsored many bus trips for church projects.

Annie was employed at Soutthside Virginia Training School where she retired after 28 years of service. She was also employed by Petersburg Public School Systems as a Crossing Guard for over 45 years. She left her post at age 83.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William H. Goode; sons, Herbie and Ronnie; sister, Ernestine Hannon; two brothers, Floyd and Robert Lee Charity; and a daughter-in-law, Carleen Goode.

Left to cherish Annie's memories; one son, Collie Goode; daughters, Paulette Ward (Stanley) and Natalie Hill (John); eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Clyde Johnson, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 21 to May 22, 2020
