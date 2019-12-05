|
Mrs. Annie Bell Jackson Stewart, 95, of Petersburg, VA, slipped away peacefully and entered eternal rest on Thursday, November 28, 2019, in her home.
She was born December 29, 1923, to the late Richard and Fannie Mitchell Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Elbert C. Stewart, Sr.; second-born child, Roccee Roy Stewart; siblings, John, Richard, William, Clinton, George and Charles Jackson, Mary Beale, Emma Thompson, Grace Griffin and Juanita Walker; grandson, Elbert C. "Billy" Stewart, III.
She was born and raised in Gillfield Baptist Church where she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior and was baptized at age 12. She participated in several ministries throughout the years and proudly served as a member of the Missionary Society until her death. She was an avid reader who loved reading her Bible and Medical Journals, praying for and with others, spending time with her family and friends and attending the Tabernacle Senior Center. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word for anyone who needed it. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, always thinking of others first. To know her was to love her.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory her children: Elbert C. "Ditto" Stewart, Jr. (Kitty) of Macon, GA, Robert "Bobby" Stewart of Prince George, VA, Kimberly Stewart of Richmond, VA, Judy Clanton (Franklin) of Petersburg, VA, Faith Kirkland (Palmer) of Richmond, VA and Quinn Walker of Washington, DC; seven grandchildren, Bobbie "Peaches" Stewart, Shannon Bartee, Bridgette Stewart, Patrice Lassiter (Quinn), Corliss "CoCo" Stewart, Bree Stewart and Kristopher Person; eight great-grandchildren; devoted niece and nephews, Joan Merritt (Sonny) of Petersburg, VA, Robert Walker (Angela) of Dinwiddie, VA, and Keith Jackson (Wylean) of Virginia Beach, VA; a host of nieces and nephews that were very dear to her heart and many devoted friends.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. George W.C. Lyons, Jr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
A wake will be held from 6:30 P.M. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
