ANNIE C. BROWN
Graveside service for Annie C. Brown will be held 1 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery, Prince George, VA. Please keep this family in prayer and follow the state CDC guidelines. Family will assemble 12:30 p.m., on the day of service.

Public visitation will be held 10-8 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., (804) 732-7841. Mr. William L. Fields, Funeral Director, www.blandfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Progress-Index on Sep. 25, 2020.
Bland Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
