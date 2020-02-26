|
Mrs. Annie Christ Neverson, known as "Amy," entered eternal rest on Friday, February 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born on December 25, 1928, to the late Alma & Jesse Williamson. Amy was an only child and lost her mother at the age of nine. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester; her son, James Ronnell; and her grandson, Gordy.
Amy attended elementary and high schools in Sussex County, Virginia. At an early age she joined Little Mount Baptist Church and was an active member her entire life. She participated in several church ministries to include the Health Ministry, the Senior Ministry (chair) and the Neverson Red Hatters. She was an avid historian and loved to share her knowledge of church history.
Amy was considered a community activist and frequently attended The Board of Supervisors meetings advocating for various causes. Those who knew her never had to guess her opinion on an issue.
Amy was considered a pioneer in many ways. For example, she was probably the first female to obtain a driver's license in her community. She learned to drive cars, trucks and later became a school bus driver for Prince George County. As her children started to grow up, she pursued full-time employment and became a nurse's aide at Central State Hospital from where she retired.
After retirement, she became a regular at the Prince George Crater Agency on Aging. She met many friends there and enjoyed their activities.
One of her greatest honors occurred in 2014 when she received the Solomon's Wisdom Award from the Petersburg Alumni Association of Virginia State University. This award recognizes ordinary parents possessing extraordinary wisdom in encouraging their children and grandchildren to attend college.
She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Eunice N. Griffin (Raymond); Doris N. Bullock; Linda N. Riley; sons, Harrel Neverson (Jacqueline), Ricky Neverson (Flossie).
Grandchildren, Darryl Griffin (Cassandra), Darnell Griffin, Kimberly Gatling (Danny), Todd Bullock (Nelvia), Mark Neverson, Harrel Neverson Jr. (Heather), Brandon Neverson (Jessica) & Jasmine Cameron (Tevin). In addition, there are several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, February 28, 2020, at 12 Noon at Little Mount Baptist Church, 8012 Jerusalem Plank Road, Disputanta, VA.
The family wishes to thank all who supported Mom during her long life as well as during her brief illness. Feel free to contact the family at 804-720-8682 or 804-894-2208.
The family is requesting that food items be omitted.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
