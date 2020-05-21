|
On Saturday, May 16, 2020, God in His infinite wisdom summoned one of His beautiful angels, Mrs. Annie D. Mason to enter into eternal rest at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. She born August 10, 1942, to the late Kermit and Corrine Powell.
Annie affectionately known as "Ms. Annie or Dee," was baptized at an early age at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Dewitt, VA, later moving her membership to Union Grove Baptist Church in South Chesterfield, VA. Dee was a dedicated member who served on the deacons ministry, trustees ministry, health ministry, and the women's ministry. She also sang in the Sanctuary and Harold E. Braxton Memorial Choirs.
Annie graduated from Southside High School in 1960, and later earned a degree in Sociology from John Tyler Community College. She was employed at Central State Hospital and retiring from McGuire Veteran Medical Center when her health began to decline.
She loved to do crossword puzzles, play solitaire, sports of all-kinds (especially the Washington Redskins). She also loved to read her Bible daily.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton Mason, Sr.; two children, Andrea Mason and Carlton Mason, Jr.; and one sister, Vida Powell.
Annie leaves to cherish her precious memories: one grandson, Tyquwan Reed-Mason (Amy) of South Chesterfield, VA; great grandchildren, Nathan, Alyssa, Victoria, Zandar, Kyion and Tianna; three loving and devoted sisters, Velois Evans (James) of South Chesterfield, VA, Irma M. Jones of Dewitt, VA ,and Carolyn P. Jordan (Sherman) of Dinwiddie, VA; devoted sisters-in-law, Sandra Mason and E. Arlene Moore, both of South Chesterfield, VA; nephews, Sherman Jordan, Jr., James Evans, Jason Evans, Alfred Mason, Jr., Garrett Mason, Jeffery Mason, Eric Mason and William Brown, Jr.; devoted nieces, Felicia Mason, Marilyn Mason Ibin-West, Serena Mason, Shasta Walker, LaTasha Jones-Smith, Bria Peterson, Shalandrea McCain; dedicated friends, Bessie Jones and Jean Talley; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 3:00 P.M. Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Mason Family Cemetery, 19601 Church Road, South Chesterfield, VA, the Rev. Dr. William E. Johnson, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
