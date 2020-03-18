|
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
ANNIE DICKENS HENDERSON
1935 - 2020
Mrs. Annie Dickens Henderson passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020, at her residence. She was born to Harvey and Anliza Dickens on December 2, 1935, in Halifax County, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James A. Dickens; brothers-in-law, James L. Henderson, Willie N. Black, Paul Humes, Freddie L. Henderson, John H. Henderson, and Arthur Wallace; sisters-in-law, Nell Lynch, Minnie Henderson and Mildred Hawkins.
Annie was the oldest of eight children and grew up in Scotland Neck, NC. She attended Brawley High School and graduated in 1955. After working a couple of years to earn money to attend college, she matriculated at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics Education in 1961. She earned a Master's of Education Degree in Developmental and Remedial Reading from Virginia State University in 1983.
While at NCCU, Annie met the love of her life, George W. Henderson, and they married on December 20, 1961. They often enjoyed time together traveling, volunteering for organizations and caring and helping people. From their loving union, three children were beautifully reared and made her proud in so many ways. She loved being a wife and mother and took great care of her family. Education being paramount, she instilled her love of reading into her children and took weekly trips to the local library. Along with her husband, she provided many trips to local parks, amusement parks, theme parks, and vacations to locations within and outside the borders of the United States. For every important moment of her children's life, she was present. What an unforgettable gift to leave. Attending family functions and supporting events of friends were other moments of enjoyment for Annie. She enjoyed living and loving on all who made her happy.
Annie was passionate about education and taught both in North Carolina and Virginia during her 39-year career as an educator. She began her career in Troy, NC, where she taught Home Economics for one year prior to moving to Petersburg, VA. Upon moving to Petersburg, she changed her certification to Elementary Education. She taught in the Surry County Public School System at L.P. Jackson School (grades 1st-12th), and later moved to the Petersburg City Public School System (PCPS). While in PCPS, she taught at Westview Elementary School, J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School, Peabody Middle School, and Petersburg High School. For the 1996-1997 school year, she received the Star of Excellence Award and the Teacher of the Year Award from PCPS and the Golden Apple Award from WRIC TV 8.
Annie was also passionate about community involvement and service. She was an active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church where she faithfully served as a Sunday School teacher, Co-Director of the AIDS Program, Co-Leader of the Episcopal Youth Committee, and Financial Secretary of the Episcopal Church Women. She was also an active member of and served in many different capacities in several organizations that allowed her to fulfill her passion and give back to the community she loved. Among many, she was a member of the Petersburg Chapter of Jack & Jill of America, Richmond-Petersburg Chapter of NCCU Alumni Association, Inc., Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Petersburg Chapter of the Links, Inc., and Petersburg/Prince George Chapter of the Retired Teachers Association. She was a member of the Wives of Beaux-Twenty for over 40 years (President: 1996-1998) and she served as the Outreach Committee Chairperson of the Martha Mason Hill Memorial Foundation until her passing. Her community involvement and service allowed her to receive several awards and honors. In 1991, she received a Certificate of Appreciation from Jack and Jill of America, Inc. for her dedicated service. In 1998, she received the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Award for Citizenship from the Nu Omicron Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. In 2008, she received the President's Volunteer Service Award from the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation, and the Unsung Hero Award from the Petersburg Chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc. In 2012, she received the Most Active Member Award in recognition of outstanding community service from the Virginia Retired Teachers Association. In 2016, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Delta Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. for her 38 years of service to the community as a Wives of Beaux-Twenty member. In 2019, she received an award for her dedicated service to the Martha Mason Hill Memorial Foundation.
Annie leaves to cherish her precious memories her husband of 58 years, George W. Henderson; two sons, Jabril A. Muhammad (Kaileen) of Newport News, VA, and Brandon B. Kimble (To'Shera) of Colonial Heights, VA; one daughter, Tonya L. Henderson of Chester, VA; grandchildren, Lauren Smith of Chester, VA, Deshawn Delane of Richmond, VA, Braylon and Bellamy Kimble of Colonial Heights, VA; great-grandchildren, Quincy, Jr., Amir, and Skylar; sisters, Alberta D. Humes of Washington, DC, Novella D. Carpenter (Rev. Lawrence) of Randallstown, MD, Mary D. Jones (John) of Fayetteville, NC, and Minnie D. Wallace of Petersburg, VA; brothers, Joseph P. Dickens (Mary) and Clifton Dickens, Sr. (Sarah), both of Petersburg, VA; brothers-in-law, Donald Henderson of Huntersville, NC, and Rev. Wardell Henderson, Jr. (Myrtle) of Concord, NC; sister-in-law, Edith Henderson of Huntersville, NC; aunts, Dorothy Johnson Whitaker of Scotland Neck, NC, and Sadie Johnson Daniels of Whitaker, NC; and a host of adored nieces, nephews and godchildren, other beloved relatives and devoted friends too numerous to name.
Homegoing service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Ave, Petersburg, VA. Rev. Willis Foster, eulogist. Visitation service will be held 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, Petersburg, VA.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, Virginia (804) 732-7841. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020