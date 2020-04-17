|
Annie "Jean" Eley, 80, of Sutherland, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Rowland Eley; grandchildren, Jeffrey Lundie and Rebecca Lundie and son-in-law, Stephen Lundie. Mrs. Eley was a longtime member of Matoaca Baptist Church. She was a chemical technician for many companies, including Firestone, AT&T, Park 500, and Titmus Optical. After she retired, she began working at a Virginia ABC store. Mrs. Eley loved traveling, Christmas, and spending time with her family, who will always remember her as loving and kind. She is survived by her children, Rowland "Buddy" Eley and his wife, Susan and Jean Lundie; grandchildren, Heather Pennell and her husband, Clinton and Nicholas Eley; great-grandchildren, Kiersten, Kensleigh, Grace and Jackson; four brothers and three sisters. Services will remain private. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020