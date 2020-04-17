Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNIE ELEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNIE ELEY


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNIE ELEY Obituary
Annie "Jean" Eley, 80, of Sutherland, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Rowland Eley; grandchildren, Jeffrey Lundie and Rebecca Lundie and son-in-law, Stephen Lundie. Mrs. Eley was a longtime member of Matoaca Baptist Church. She was a chemical technician for many companies, including Firestone, AT&T, Park 500, and Titmus Optical. After she retired, she began working at a Virginia ABC store. Mrs. Eley loved traveling, Christmas, and spending time with her family, who will always remember her as loving and kind. She is survived by her children, Rowland "Buddy" Eley and his wife, Susan and Jean Lundie; grandchildren, Heather Pennell and her husband, Clinton and Nicholas Eley; great-grandchildren, Kiersten, Kensleigh, Grace and Jackson; four brothers and three sisters. Services will remain private. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -