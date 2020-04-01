|
Deaconess Annie Esther Delane Myrick, 87, of Arlington Heights, Hopewell, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday afternoon, March 25, 2020, at her residence on Sibyl Street. Born in Inez, North Carolina, on November 18, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Sam Delane and Caroline "Cat" Alston Delane.
Ann Esther grew up in Davisville, where she met and fondly remembered many longtime friends. She attended Carter G. Woodson School when it was then located by the old jail on Georgia Hill. She received Christ and was baptized in the James River at the age of 13, at which time she became a member of Union Baptist Church. She remained a faithful member for over 70 years during which time she served on the Deaconess Board (to include president) as well as the Missionary Circle. At the time of her death she was the longest remaining member of the church. She was always a strong supporter of the Youth Church and particularly enjoyed Sundays in which the Youth Choir sang and conducted the service. Being a lover of music, she was quite instrumental in the church acquiring its first set of drums as part of the Music Ministry. Ann Esther was an avid flower lover and gardener which was evident by her meticulously kept yard. She was a sharp dresser with a classy sense of style. And, oh yes, she loved her Pepsi!
Ann Esther is preceded in death by her siblings: James Delane, Wilbert Delane, Leroy Delane, Maggie Delane Tyler, Mary Jean Delane Williams, Rosa Delane, and Harold "Frog" Delane; grandchildren: Russell Rashawn "Shawn" Myrick and Tonya Lee Myrick.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 71 years, Thomas Henry Myrick; three sons: Thomas "Earl" Myrick (Carnell) of Prince George, Russell Lee Myrick (Delores) of Hopewell, Sam "Bill" Myrick of Chester; and one daughter: Annie "Lavern" Myrick Simms (Richard) of Midlothian; eight grandchildren: Thomas "Duke" Myrick Jr. (Esther), Jerrod "Tony" Myrick (Samantha), Russell "Rashad" Myrick, Darryl Simms (India), Brandi Myrick (Ricky), Devon Myrick (Vanessa), and Michael Myrick; along with twelve great-grandchildren; one sister: Mildred Delane Johnson of Orlando, FL; and one brother: Sam Delane Jr. of Washington, DC; also many nieces, nephews, and friends.
The Myrick family wishes to express their sincere and heartfelt gratitude for your prayers, phone calls, text messages, and each act of love and kindness. God's Best Blessings to longtime friend, Annie Mae Jones and the neighbors of Sibyl Street; Union Baptist Church, especially the Deaconess Board and Missionary Ministry.
A private graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 4745 Mt. Sinai Rd., Prince George, Virginia. The service will be Live Streamed. Due to COVID-19, there will be restricted public viewing Wednesday, April 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. A memorial service for Mrs. Myrick will be held at Union Baptist Church, Hopewell, VA, at a later date.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020