ANNIE G LITTLE
1930 - 2020
Deaconess Annie G. Little formerly of Petersburg, VA, peacefully departed this life Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Beaufont Health and Rehabilitation Center, Richmond, VA.
"Ann Lee" as she was fondly known by family, was born on April 4, 1930 to the late Caleb and Agnes Green of Jarrett, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie F. Little; son, Dennis Blowe; granddaughter, Timia Jones; great granddaughter, Briana Lawson; great grandson, Zyon Wyche; four sisters, Lue Jones, Lydia Taylor, Everlean Jones, and Helen Green; two brothers, Caleb Green, Jr., and Larry Green.
Annie was employed by several businesses over her lifetime with the last being with the Petersburg Housing Authority. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was a member of God Mission of Faith Church, Ettrick, VA, where she and Deacon Willie were co-founders with Pastor Virginia Graham.
Annie was full of life and did not allow circumstances to stop her until her health declined. She loved God and her family and was so proud of her children's accomplishments. She kept all newspaper articles, pictures and cards given to her by family members over the years. She loved her church and served faithfully as "Door Keeper" of the sanctuary, as well as missionary and choir member. She was also known as the "Hat Lady" due to her many artistic hats that she wore on Sunday mornings. She loved spending time with her pastor Virginia Graham, as they laughed together, cried together, and served the Lord together - they were best friends. The Beaufont Center staff members always commented on how she was such a sweet soul and a joy to care for and to be around, always smiling and reaching out to grab their hand, speak a kind word, or give a hug all the way up until her death.
Annie leaves to cherish her memory: four loving children, son, Linwood (Lee) Blowe of Petersburg, VA; three daughters, Agnes Scott of Highland Springs, VA, Gladys Blowe (Timothy Jones) of Prince George, VA, and Rev. Teresa (Brown) Pannell, of Richmond, VA; two brothers, Melvin Green (Cora) of Cherry Point, NC, and Ronald Green of Emporia, VA; ten grandchildren, Eric Blowe (devoted), Brian Blowe, Nicole Blowe, DaJuan Boisseau (Sukari) (devoted), Deabrey Blowe, Ciara Jones, Crystal Jones (devoted), Camira Wyche, William Pannell and Whitney Pannell; twenty great grandchildren, a devoted daughter-in-law, Tonya Blowe; a caring niece, Katie Jones; and longtime friend, Millie Johnson of Orlando, FL, along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Virginia Graham, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Service
12:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
