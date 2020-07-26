1/
ANNIE HILL
Graveside services for Annie B. Hill of 7141 Hunt Rd. will be held on Monday July 27, 2020 at 1:00PM at the Rocky Mount Baptist Church Cemetery, Mckenney, VA. Rev. Yvette Harris will officiate. The family will assemble at the cemetery at 12:45PM. In accordance with CDC guidelines, all persons attending the service are asked to wear a mask. Online tributes can be left at www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are provided by the W. L. Fields Funeral Home, 10814 Doyle Blvd. Mckenney, VA. 804 478-4811.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rocky Mount Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
W.L. Fields Funeral Home
10814 Doyle Blvd
Mc Kenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4811
