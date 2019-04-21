|
Mrs. Annie Hunt Epps, a life-long resident of Petersburg, Virginia, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia. She was born on October 22, 1926, to the late Annie and Hilmon Hunt. She graduated from Peabody High School, Class of 1944.
After graduating from high school, Annie waitressed at Max's Restaurant, where she met and married Calvin McKinley Epps Sr. She also waitressed at the Ft. Lee Officers Club for six years. She retired in June 1989 as Supervisor of the Geriatrics Unit, Southside Training School, with 28 years of service.
Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin McKinley Epps Sr.; six sisters, Alberta White, Mary Glover, Elnora Howard Spearman, Mary Alice Copeland, Shirley Wade and Dorothy Tilmon; and four brothers, Dr. John Hunt, Samuel Howard, James and William Howard.
Annie was baptized at an early age and was a member of Zion Baptist Church, Petersburg, for more than 75 years. She sang alto with the J.B. Brown Memorial and Fellowshipper Choirs. In addition, she was a member of the Ladies Bible Class, Missionary Association and a life member of the Baptist General Association.
Annie was honored as Mother of the Year by the Zion Baptist Church Missionary Ministry in 1993, as a Diamond in 2006 and a Sparkling Diamond in 2016. Each year the Pulpit Aid Society hosts a banquet to honor Zionite Seniors age 80 as a Diamond and seniors age 90 as a Sparkling Diamond.
She is survived by four children, Beverley, Calvin Jr., Monica Brooks (Leon) and Brenda; four grandchildren, Ray Robertson (Dana), Calvin Epps III, Leon Edward "Eddie" Brooks Jr., and Tiffany Brooks; four great grandchildren, Anthony Daqunn and Talia Alexander Epps and Ajah and Imani Haskell; one brother, Clarence Hunt; nine nieces, Valeria Randall, Delores Williams (Alfred), Sylvia White, Sue Cartrell, Lolita Spearman, Belinda Brooks, Roberta Morgan (Rex), Deborah Howard and Alberta White; four nephews, Frank White Jr., Clarence Glover (Lorraine), James "Jimmy" Howard and John "Sonny" Glover; two devoted nieces, Maxine Carter and Frances Baugh; three devoted friends, Hibernia Fitzgerald and Esther Lindsey-Lee of Petersburg and Gladys V. Smith of Schenectady, New York; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
She loved seafood, especially hard-shelled crabs, a good hot dog from the grill with mayonnaise and pickle relish and delectable desserts. She enjoyed watching basketball games and tennis matches, as well as Wheel of Fortune, the Pyramid, Card Shark, Family Feud and Chain Reaction game shows. And let's not forget those daytime soap operas!
She also had a few favorites. Her favorite saying was "keep on living;" her favorite song was "He Is Able," which she sang solo on many occasions and her favorite scripture was Psalm 27:1 (NIV), "The LORD is my light and my salvation, whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life, of whom shall I be afraid?"
Service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne St., Petersburg, with Pastor Michael Shannon Sr. as eulogist. Interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019