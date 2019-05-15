Home

J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-5959
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM
at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, Calbert Jones (Rhonda),
7548 Brookshire Drive
Prince George, VA
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilborne Baptist Church
7138 Newville Road
Waverly, VA
Mrs. Annie J. Jones of County Drive, Petersburg, Va., entered into eternal rest Monday, May 13, 2019, at Chippenham Hospital, Richmond, Va., surrounded by her family
Professional services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Va. (North Dinwiddie County). Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director, (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 15, 2019
