Mrs. Annie J. Jones of County Drive, Petersburg, Va., entered into eternal rest Monday, May 13, 2019, at Chippenham Hospital, Richmond, Va., surrounded by her family
Professional services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Va. (North Dinwiddie County). Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director, (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 15, 2019
