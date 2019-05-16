|
|
II Timothy 4-7: I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
On Monday, May 13, 2019, God called home one of his own, Annie J. Jones, 68, of Petersburg, Va. Annie was born October 12, 1950, in Sussex County, Va, to Amanda and Rufus Williams.
Mrs. Jones received her formal education in the Sussex County school system. She accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal savior at an early age at Wilborne Baptist Church, Waverly, and became an ordained Evangelist later in her life. Annie spent more than two decades working in the Prince George and Sussex County School Systems. In addition, she also worked numerous years as a home health aide. Annie, who loved to smile, could hold a conversation with anyone talking about Jesus. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Jones; a son, Joseph (Lin); sisters, Helen Davis and Cora Williams; brothers, Wallace Williams, Arthur Williams, Theodore Williams, Nathaniel Williams and Rufus Williams.
She is survived by two daughters, Michelle Drew (Lincoln) and Shawanda Stanford; four sons, Harry Williams, Corey Jones (Monica), Calbert Jones (Rhonda) and Shawn Jones; a daughter-in-law, Alverta "Polly" Jones; a brother, Melvin Williams; sisters-in-law, Sarah Johnson (William), Lottie Cook, Roslin Brown (Rudolph) , Bonnie Parham (Joseph), Fannie Williams, and Deloris Williams; brothers-in-law, Willie Brown, Lincoln and James Jones; and a host of grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, among them devoted, Kathleen Tobin, Francis Blackwell, Azalia and Orlando Jones and Beatrice Cage.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the J.L. Dodson & Sons Funeral Establishment. There will be a family and friends gathering on Friday night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The homegoing service will be conducted on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Wilborne Baptist Church, 7138 Newville Road, Waverly, va., with Rev. Clarence Thweatt, Jr., pastor, officiating and Bishop Shawn Lewis, Ppastor of Rehma Word Ministries, Petersburg, Va, eulogizing. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will assemble at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the service at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, Calbert Jones (Rhonda), 7548 Brookshire Drive, Prince George, Va.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, VA 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral Director, (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 16 to May 17, 2019