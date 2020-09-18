1/1
ANNIE J. MCINTYRE
1940 - 2020
Ms. Annie J. McIntyre, 80, entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 7, 2020, at her son's residence. Annie was with her son during her Heavenly transition.

Annie was born on June 13, 1940, in Chipley, Florida, to the late Mr. Arthur Nathaniel McIntyre, Sr. and Mrs. Christine Horne McIntyre. Annie graduated from Roulhac High School Class of 1959. Ms. McIntyre had a passion for music and sports. She was a member of the T.J. Roulhac High School Girls Basketball Team.

Ms. McIntyre accepted the Lord as her Savior at a young age. She was of the baptist faith and a member of the Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida. When she moved to Petersburg, Virginia in 1959 to reside with her aunt Mrs. Margret Belle she later became a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

For many years, Annie was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church serving on various ministries and committees. Annie was a member of the financial ministry serving as a teller, she was the youth advisor and instructor with vacation bible school and senior missionary. Annie was a member of the senior usher board ministry, pulpit committee and senior ministry. Annie served on the Tree of Life committee as Assistant Chair and the banquet committee. Finally, Annie served on the feeding ministry for Petersburg Leisure and Recreation's Senior Program and Tabernacle Baptist Church's Daycare.

Ms. McIntyre was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Nathaniel McIntyre, Sr.; mother, Mrs. Christine Horne McIntyre; brothers, Arthur Nathaniel McIntyre, Jr. and Joe McIntyre, and her sister, Helen McIntyre.

She leaves several family members and friends to cherish her memories: her loving son, Phil S. McIntyre of Petersburg; three loving granddaughters, Nysheda Tate (Jovan Cooper), Danielle Branch (Anthony Collier), and Marlayna Dillon all of Petersburg; five great grandchildren, Arion, Tyran, Kennedy, London and Denim Renee Collier; great-great granddaughter Alayah; three sisters, Elvera McIntyre-Gainer, Deon McIntyre (Kenneth Davis), and Ura Vet McIntyre all of Chipley, FL; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Annie had several committed, loving friends, Dorothy Stokes, Mary B. Harwell, Loretta Owens, Connie McIntyre, Eyvonne Klink and Lottie Graves.

A special thank you to the Tabernacle Baptist Church, J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. and Cooper Funerals Home Chapel in Chipley, Florida.

Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr, eulogist. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery of Chipley, FL, the Rev. Earl Cooke, officiating.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 16, 2020
Although no words can really help to ease the loss you bear, just know that you are wished the best and will be in our thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Lurtie Dillon
Friend
September 15, 2020
To Phil and Family,

May the love of friends and family carry you through this most difficult moment.

Our prayers and thoughts are with you now and in the coming days.

Patricia Rowe & Son
Friend
September 14, 2020
May you rest in peace. You have been a blessing to many of us.
Harold Griffin
Friend
September 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Keeping the family in prayers asking God to provide the strength needed during this difficult and sad time.
Delano & Bertha Bland
September 12, 2020
Phil and the McIntyre Family,

Our heartfelt condolence in the passing of your mother, Ms. Annie McIntyre. Suffering the loss of your mother pains and stings unlike anything else. May time and the fond memories you have of her heal the sadness that you feel right now. During these tough times, know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Please do not hesitate to contact us if there is anything that we can do to help lighten your burden.

Sincerely,
Dave & Gail Brower
Coworker
September 12, 2020
Phil & Family,
We, the members of the George Crocker Senior Ministry, were devastated to hear of Ms. Annie’s passing.
She was a cherished and valued member of this ministry where she served for so many years. The passing of a Mother is a significant loss. We share your pain and are here for you. Please accept our genuine condolences in this difficult time for you and your family. We will be praying that God sustains and comforts you and your family in your bereavement.

Respectfully,
George Crocker Senior Ministry of Tabernacle Baptist Church
Friend
September 12, 2020
The loss of your mother has saddened the entire “Living Like Its Golden Senior Citizen Program.” As you know, Ms. Annie was a staunch supporter of the senior program and served as it’s cook for many years. She was such a great person and will be sorely missed. We hope the precious memories you carry in your heart of her will help you through this challenging time. We will be lifting you and your family up in prayer in the days ahead.
Tabernacle Baptist Church & Petersburg Parks & Leisure Services Senior Citizen Program
Friend
September 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
SHARON Graham
Family
