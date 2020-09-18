Phil and the McIntyre Family,



Our heartfelt condolence in the passing of your mother, Ms. Annie McIntyre. Suffering the loss of your mother pains and stings unlike anything else. May time and the fond memories you have of her heal the sadness that you feel right now. During these tough times, know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Please do not hesitate to contact us if there is anything that we can do to help lighten your burden.



Sincerely,

Dave & Gail Brower

Coworker