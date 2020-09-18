Ms. Annie J. McIntyre, 80, entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 7, 2020, at her son's residence. Annie was with her son during her Heavenly transition.
Annie was born on June 13, 1940, in Chipley, Florida, to the late Mr. Arthur Nathaniel McIntyre, Sr. and Mrs. Christine Horne McIntyre. Annie graduated from Roulhac High School Class of 1959. Ms. McIntyre had a passion for music and sports. She was a member of the T.J. Roulhac High School Girls Basketball Team.
Ms. McIntyre accepted the Lord as her Savior at a young age. She was of the baptist faith and a member of the Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida. When she moved to Petersburg, Virginia in 1959 to reside with her aunt Mrs. Margret Belle she later became a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
For many years, Annie was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church serving on various ministries and committees. Annie was a member of the financial ministry serving as a teller, she was the youth advisor and instructor with vacation bible school and senior missionary. Annie was a member of the senior usher board ministry, pulpit committee and senior ministry. Annie served on the Tree of Life committee as Assistant Chair and the banquet committee. Finally, Annie served on the feeding ministry for Petersburg Leisure and Recreation's Senior Program and Tabernacle Baptist Church's Daycare.
Ms. McIntyre was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Nathaniel McIntyre, Sr.; mother, Mrs. Christine Horne McIntyre; brothers, Arthur Nathaniel McIntyre, Jr. and Joe McIntyre, and her sister, Helen McIntyre.
She leaves several family members and friends to cherish her memories: her loving son, Phil S. McIntyre of Petersburg; three loving granddaughters, Nysheda Tate (Jovan Cooper), Danielle Branch (Anthony Collier), and Marlayna Dillon all of Petersburg; five great grandchildren, Arion, Tyran, Kennedy, London and Denim Renee Collier; great-great granddaughter Alayah; three sisters, Elvera McIntyre-Gainer, Deon McIntyre (Kenneth Davis), and Ura Vet McIntyre all of Chipley, FL; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Annie had several committed, loving friends, Dorothy Stokes, Mary B. Harwell, Loretta Owens, Connie McIntyre, Eyvonne Klink and Lottie Graves.
A special thank you to the Tabernacle Baptist Church, J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. and Cooper Funerals Home Chapel in Chipley, Florida.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr, eulogist. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery of Chipley, FL, the Rev. Earl Cooke, officiating.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.