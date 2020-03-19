|
|
Deaconess Annie Lee Blakes Granderson was set free on February 18, 2020, at her residence one week after the death of her husband, Deacon Gerald R. Granderson. She was the third child born to Deacon Johnny J. Blakes and Deaconess Inez Hines Blakes in Yale, VA (Sussex County).
She joined the New Hope Baptist Church in Sussex County, at a young age. After graduating from Sussex County Training High School in 1955, she immediately moved to New York. Under the watchful care of her aunt and uncle, Mrs. Thelma and Amos Simpson. While in New York, she received her Certificate in Cosmetology. She married Gerald R. Granderson on December 28, 1956.
She later united with the St. Paul's High Street Baptist Church in Martinsville, VA. They moved to Martinsville, VA, after he was hired as Music, Band and Choir Director at George Washington High School and Ann worked as a beautician in the area.
Her husband encouraged her to attend college and she received her Bachelors and Masters Degree in Business Education from Virginia State College (University) in 1973. She was a long-time member of Future Business Leaders of America. She taught at Martinsville High School as Cosmetology Director. After retiring she devoted her time to her hobbies cooking and sewing.
Annie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Deacon Gerald R. Granderson; parents, Deaconess, Inez H. Blakes and Deacon Johnny J. Blakes; mother-in-law, Mrs. Mary E. Granderson; father-in-law, Mr. Atmos Granderson; uncle and aunt, Amos and Thelma Simpson; and adopted sister/cousin, Ann Wooten Massenburg.
Annie leaves to cherish her memories: one brother, Rev. William Blakes (Barbara) of Ettrick, VA; two sisters, Richetta Louise Taylor of Colonial Heights, VA, and Maude Whitaker (Howard) of Petersburg, VA; adopted sister/cousin, Celia Wooten Heard of New York; two devoted nieces and caregivers, Lydia Diana Batson of Petersburg, VA and Terri Taylor of Petersburg, VA; god-children, Eugene Allen, Jr. of Petersburg, VA, Reginald L. Allen I of Maryland, Jill M. Winfield of Georgia and Malissa Young of Richmond, VA; two sisters-in-law, Rose Stith of Philadelphia, PA, and Lucille G. Allen of Petersburg, VA; special friends, Deacon Merritt and Deaconess Vanessa Bazemore; special friends of 38 years, Lucille Morris, Catherine Hairston and Jean Hairston; friends/neighbors of Oak Hill Road and David Gilchrist; a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, March 21, 2020, Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020