Annie M. Broach, age 84, entered eternal rest on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was a retiree of Allied Signal, Inc. (now Honeywell). She enjoyed cooking, bowling, and collecting the Disney character "Goofy" memorabilia. She is survived by her three children, James W. Broache, Jr., Rev. Stephen W. Broache, and his wife, Wendy, and Teresa M. Broach. She also leaves behind a loving sister, Mary L. Weigand; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous other extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 103 S. Adams St. Petersburg, VA 23803. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests that donations be made to Matoaca United Methodist Church, 6301 River Road, South Chesterfield, VA 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.