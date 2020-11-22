1/1
ANNIE M. BROACH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie M. Broach, age 84, entered eternal rest on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was a retiree of Allied Signal, Inc. (now Honeywell). She enjoyed cooking, bowling, and collecting the Disney character "Goofy" memorabilia. She is survived by her three children, James W. Broache, Jr., Rev. Stephen W. Broache, and his wife, Wendy, and Teresa M. Broach. She also leaves behind a loving sister, Mary L. Weigand; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous other extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 103 S. Adams St. Petersburg, VA 23803. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests that donations be made to Matoaca United Methodist Church, 6301 River Road, South Chesterfield, VA 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved