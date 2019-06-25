|
|
"To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven," Ecclesiastes 3:1
A Time to be Born: Annie Mae Wyatt was born March 26, 1926, in Brunswick County, Virginia, to the late John Henry Wyatt and Maude Brown Wyatt. She was the 9th and youngest child. Her siblings were Floyd, Grace, Ralph, James, Benjamin, Paul Nelson, Dorothy and Harriett, who predeceased her in death.
A Time to Learn: Annie was educated in Brunswick County, Virginia, attending Pleasant Hill Elementary School, St. Paul's High School and Saint Paul's College, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. In later years, Annie graduated from LaRose Beauty School, Petersburg, Virginia, and received her Cosmetology License. Miss Wyatt was an outstanding seamstress and excelled in arts and crafts.
A Time to Teach: Miss Wyatt was employed to teach at Olive Branch Elementary and also at Mt. Level Elementary School, both in Dinwiddie County, during the late 1940s. Mr. and Mrs. Preston Ampy's home became hers. Annie loved the Dinwiddie community; however, she moved to Petersburg, Virginia, during the 1960s to experience teaching in the city school system. She was hired by Hopewell Public School System, where she remained until her retirement. She received the Distinguished Service Award in observance of Black History Month from the Hopewell School Board in February 2009.
A Time to Love: She was a "romanticist" and seemed to love the name Thomas. She met, fell in loved and married Luther Thomas Scott. After that marriage was dissolved, during the mid-years, she married Thomas Maclin. During her senior years, she married Harold Thomas, and they remained married for 20 years until his death. Each Thomas predeceased her.
A Time to Serve God: Annie joined Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in her youth, was very active and has stayed connected to the church by frequently visiting, supporting financially and in videoing various programs. She followed the Church Covenant and joined First Baptist Church, Petersburg, Virginia, in the 1960s, and remained a faithful member. Mrs. Thomas taught Sunday school, she was an active participant in teaching arts and crafts in Vacation Bible School, attended regular Bible Study and was the Media Specialist for many years.
A Time to Serve: Annie Thomas served her church, school and community. She was a very friendly, generous and loving person. Visiting the sick and shut-ins was a joy to her. She enjoyed teaching and helping others. She was a member of the Youth and Christian Organization at First Baptist Church. Annie also belonged to Club Adventurous and traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, Canada and many places around the world.
She leaves to mourn her six nieces, three nephews, a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. Special thanks to Juanita Evans-Fells, her nieces and other nieces, nephews and friends who showed her love and attention.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 3238 Poor House Road, Lawrenceville, VA, the Rev. Ralph Friend, pastor, Rev. Dr. Clyde Johnson, eulogist and Rev. Dr. Millard Boone, officiating. The interment to follow in the church cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 25 to June 26, 2019