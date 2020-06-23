Mrs. Annie Mae Ampy, 94, entered into eternal rest on June 19, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center. She was born to Joseph C. and Eva Bates Manson on May 15, 1926 in Dinwiddie, VA.
Mrs. Ampy attended Dinwiddie Public Schools. She gave her life to Christ at an early age and was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie. Mrs. Ampy was a stay at home mother of ten children. She loved music, dancing, being with people, and having fun.
Mrs. Ampy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Everette Ampy, Sr.; four sons, Everette Ampy, Jr., Calvester Ampy, Joseph Ampy, and Howard Ampy; one grandson, Milton Terrell Gaither; one brother, Roy Manson; and a devoted friend, Milton Kelly.
Mrs. Ampy leaves to cherish her memory: five daughters, Rosa Branch (the late Waverly Branch), Eva Alexander (Robert), Linda Ampy, Mamie Flippin (Donald), and Gloria Akintomide (Vincent); one son, Robert Lee Ampy; twenty-two grandchildren; forty-one great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Vickie Ampy; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.